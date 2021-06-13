NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: "I Don't Care About Him" Paul George Was Asked About Joe Ingles
Paul George had 31 points in the Clippers Game 3 win over the Jazz in Los Angeles.
Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers got their first win of the second-round on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
They crushed the Utah Jazz 132-106, and George had 31 points on the night.
The series is 2-1 in favor of the Jazz.
After the game George spoke to reporters, and was asked about Joe Ingles of the Jazz.
George had an interesting reaction, and the clip was captured by Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints (see Tweet below).
The Twitter account above captured an interesting interaction between Ingeles and George during Game 3.
The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
