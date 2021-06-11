NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Kawhi Leonard Speaks After Loss

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points in the Clippers loss in Game 2 to the Jazz in Utah.

However, the Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Jazz 117-111.

The Clippers are now down 2-0 for the second consecutive series.

After the game, Leonard spoke to reporters.

"We got a lot of fight left," Leonard said post-game. “We're up for the challenge."

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

