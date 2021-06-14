NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Mike Conley's Injury Status For Game 4

The Utah Jazz will be without All-Star point guard Mike Conley in Game 4 on Monday evening.

The Utah Jazz will not have All-Star point guard Mike Conley once again on Monday night when they play the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

The status of Conley can be seen below from the official Twitter account of the Jazz.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Monday in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

