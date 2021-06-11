NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Paul George Speaks After Loss

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Utah Jazz in Game 3 on Thursday.



Paul George had 27, six assists and ten rebounds on Thursday night, but the Los Angeles Clippers lost Game 2 to the Utah Jazz, 117-111.

The Clippers are now down 2-0 in the series.

After the game, George spoke to reporters.

"We're optimistic that we can get this under control," George said. "Go back home, and one game at a time and try to tie this series up."

The full clip can be watched here.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball