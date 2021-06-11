NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Twitter Reacting to Donovan Mitchell Erupting

Donovan Mitchell had 27 points in the first half against the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell has had an incredible game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday in Utah.

The All-Star shooting guard had 27 points in the first half (see NBA TV's Tweets of highlights below).

Below are Tweets of Twitter's reaction to his impressive night.

The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

