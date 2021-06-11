NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Twitter Reacting to Donovan Mitchell Erupting
Donovan Mitchell had 27 points in the first half against the Clippers.
Donovan Mitchell has had an incredible game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday in Utah.
The All-Star shooting guard had 27 points in the first half (see NBA TV's Tweets of highlights below).
Below are Tweets of Twitter's reaction to his impressive night.
The Jazz were 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.