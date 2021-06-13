NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Watch Paul George Crazy Shot Over Rudy Gobert

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are cruising in Game 3, and appear to be on the verge of making the series 2-1, after falling down 2-0 in the first two games in Utah.

During the fourth quarter George made a tough shot over Rudy Gobert, and the highlight can be seen below from NBA TV.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball