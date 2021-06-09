NBA Playoffs: Jazz's Starting Lineup Against Clippers

The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 on Tuesday evening.

The Utah Jazz have had a good amount of time off after they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in five games.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are coming into Game 1 in Utah after a hard-fought Game 7 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

For the game, the Jazz have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

