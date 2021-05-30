NBA Playoffs: Jazz's Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz are the number one seed in the Western Conference but are currently tied at 1-1 with the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

On Saturday night the two teams play in Memphis for the third game of the series.

For Game 3, the Jazz have announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Utah Jazz are 5.5-point road favorites in Memphis against the Grizzlies for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

