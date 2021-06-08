NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Current Injury Status Against Hawks For Game 2

Joel Embiid of the 76ers on Monday was listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks (see Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA below).

On Tuesday morning, his status remains the same, and his current status can be seen in a post below from John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Embiid had 39 points in Game 1.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

