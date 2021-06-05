NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Pre-Game Outfits Before Clippers Mavericks Game

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will need to win to keep their season alive on Friday in Dallas.

The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot of work to do on Friday evening in Dallas, Texas.

The Mavericks currently own a 3-2 series lead, and a loss for the Clippers would end their season.

The pre-game outfits of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard can be seen in photos below from the Clippers' official Twitter account.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

