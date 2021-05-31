NBA Playoffs: Kevin Durant Speaks About Celtics' Fan Who Threw Water Bottle at Nets' Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant spoke after the Nets beat the Celtics.

Kevin Durant dropped 42 points on Sunday night while Kyrie Irving went for 39.

The two led the Nets to a 141-126 victory and took a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics in Boston.

After the game, a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at Irving (video below from Bleacher Report), and Durant spoke about the incident after the game (video below from Bleacher Report).

The Brooklyn Nets were 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

