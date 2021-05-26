NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Elfrid Payton Status Against Hawks

Elfrid Payton will start for the Knicks on Wednesday.

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will play Game 2 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday, the Knicks played their first playoff game in eight years as a franchise and fell to the Hawks 107-105 on Trae Young's last-second floater to seal the win for the Hawks.

On Wednesday, the Knicks will keep point guard Elfrid Payton in the starting lineup, and his status can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The two teams will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time, and the game is being broadcasted on national television and can be watched on TNT on Wednesday night.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

