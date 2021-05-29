NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Julius Randle Buzzer Beater Against Hawks

Julius Randle hit a buzzer beater to end the first quarter on Friday.

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of their Game 3 contest in Atlanta on Friday evening, and to end the first quarter All-Star Julius Randel nailed a three-pointer.

The video of the shot can be seen in a post below from the Knicks, and they ended the first quarter on a 10-2 run.

The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

