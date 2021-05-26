NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Nerlens Noel Official Status Against Hawks

Nerlens Noel will play for the Knicks on Wednesday.

The New York Knicks got some good news before Game 2 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden against the Atlanta Hawks.

Nerlens Noel will be available in the game after being a game-time decision for Game 2.

The status of Noel for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 2-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

