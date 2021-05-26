NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Nerlens Noel Status Against Hawks
Nerlens Noel will be a game-time decision for the Knicks against the Hawks.
The New York Knicks will have Nerlens Noel be a game-time decision on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City against the Atlanta Hawks.
Game 1 was an absolute thrill on Sunday evening at the Garden where Trae Young hit a floater with less than a second remaining to give the Hawks a 107-105 lead, which ended up being the game's final score.
In Game 2, the Knicks will have another shot to get one on their home floor.
Knicks' forward Noel has been dealing with an ankle issue, and his status for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks in New York for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
