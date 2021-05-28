NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The New York Knicks visit the Atlanta Hawks for Game 3.

The New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first two games of their series at Madison Square Garden.

The two teams will battle it out in Atlanta on Friday evening for Game 3.

For the game, the Knicks have announced their starting lineup and the starters can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

