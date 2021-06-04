NBA Playoffs: Lakers Announce Anthony Davis Final Status for Game 6 Against Suns
Anthony Davis will not return in Game 6.
Anthony Davis gave it all he had on Thursday evening for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.
After missing the last game with a groin injury, he tried to play in Thursday's game but left the game, and the Lakers said he would not return.
His status can be seen in a Tweet below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.