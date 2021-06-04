NBA Playoffs: Lakers Announce Anthony Davis Final Status for Game 6 Against Suns

Anthony Davis will not return in Game 6.

Anthony Davis gave it all he had on Thursday evening for Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.

After missing the last game with a groin injury, he tried to play in Thursday's game but left the game, and the Lakers said he would not return.

His status can be seen in a Tweet below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

