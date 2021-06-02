NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Official Status Against Suns in Game 5

Anthony Davis will miss Game 5 against the Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their All-Star forward Anthony Davis on Tuesday for Game 5 against the Suns in Phoenix.

Davis injured his groin in Game 4, and the series is tied up at 2-2.

The status of Davis can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

