NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns for Game 4

Anthony Davis says he will play on Sunday in Game 4.

The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (Knee) as questionable on their injury report for Game 4 (seen below from FantasyLabs NBA).

However, Anthony Davis spoke on his availability for Game 4 on Saturday.

"There's no chance I don't play," Davis said per FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below).

The Lakers currently lead the series 2-1, and Game 4 is on Sunday in Los Angeles.

