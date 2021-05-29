NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns for Game 4
Anthony Davis says he will play on Sunday in Game 4.
The Los Angeles Lakers listed Anthony Davis (Knee) as questionable on their injury report for Game 4 (seen below from FantasyLabs NBA).
However, Anthony Davis spoke on his availability for Game 4 on Saturday.
"There's no chance I don't play," Davis said per FantasyLabs NBA (Tweet below).
The Lakers currently lead the series 2-1, and Game 4 is on Sunday in Los Angeles.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.