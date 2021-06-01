NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Status Against Suns

Anthony Davis is questionable for Game 5 against the Suns.

Anthony Davis suffered a groin injury in the first half of Game 4's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

As of Monday, Davis was listed as questionable for the Lakers for Game 5.

The Tweet about his status can be seen in an embedded post from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

