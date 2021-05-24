NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Asked About Breaking Protocols

After the Suns beat the Lakers 99-90 LeBron James was asked about the report from ESPN.



LeBron James broke NBA protocols the other day before the playoffs, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Saturday.

Later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James would not be suspended for violating the rules.

After the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 on Sunday, James was asked about not being suspended.

"I'll be ready for Game 2," James said postgame when asked about the situation.

Game 2 between the two teams is on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona once again.

