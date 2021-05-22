NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Status for Playoffs

LeBron James will not face any suspension or quarantine after his violation of protocols, per ESPN.

LeBron James violated league protocols when he attended an event for his tequila brand, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Saturday morning.

The shocking news came with a lot of question about if the Lakers' star would be punished or forced to quarantine.

Thankfully, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there will be no punishment.

"LeBron James won't be suspended for protocols violation, sources tell ESPN. Nature of event didn't rise to a threat level of virus spread, as described in @McTen's story below. Suns-Lakers Game 1 on Sunday." Wojnarowski Tweeted on Saturday.

The entire story from McMenamin can be read in the hyperlink above.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs for their first game against the Suns, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball