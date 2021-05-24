NBA Playoffs: LeBron James Speaks After Loss to Suns
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Suns 99-90 on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Suns 99-90 in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, and LeBron James had 18 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in the game.
The Suns, however, controlled the whole game.
"We know how great of a team we're playing," James told reporters after the game. "That's why they're the number two team in the league, but we've gotta make shots."
The Lakers did play good defense, holding them to under 100-points.
"We held this team to 99-points. We've gotta put the ball in the hole as well," James said. "We've gotta put the pressure on their defense, and tonight we didn't do that."
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game can be read here.
