NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic injury Status in Mavericks Clippers Game

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are tied at 2-2 in their series and will continue on Wednesday for Game 5 in Los Angeles.

Neither team has won a home game.

Luka Doncic has been on the injury report during the series (neck), but remains listed as probable for Game 5, and his status can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 7.5-point favorites in Game 5 over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

