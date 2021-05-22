NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic With a Nice Move in Clippers Mavericks Game

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are beating the Los Angeles Clippers at halftime 60-55 in Los Angeles.

The two teams are in the first game of their seven-game series, and Doncic and the Mavs are off to a great start.

In the first half, he had a fantastic move to knock down a shot, and the up-close video can be seen in a video below from the Mavericks' Twitter account.

The Clippers were 6-point favorites over the Mavericks on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

