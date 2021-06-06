NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Hits Huge Three-Pointer Over Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are currently playing in Game 7 on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the verge of sending the Dallas Mavericks home in Game 7 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Late in the fourth quarter, Luka Doncic hit a crazy shot over Kawhi Leonard to keep the Mavericks in the game.

The highlight of Doncic's shot can be seen in a Tweet below from NBA TV.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball