NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Sends Clippers' Paul George A Jersey

The Mavericks lost to the Clippers in Game 7 on Sunday.

After the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7, Paul George and Luka Doncic shared a moment on the court (see Tweet from Bleacher Report below).

George took off his jersey as if they were going to do a jersey swap, and Doncic was asked about the encounter after the game (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report).

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

