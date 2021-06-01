NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status Against Clippers

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for Wednesday night against the Clippers in Game 5.

The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers are tied 2-2 in their series. Neither team has won a game at home yet, and Game 5 will be in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

For Game 5, Luka Doncic has been listed as probable (neck), and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

