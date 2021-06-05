NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Official Status Against Clippers

Maxi Kleber will play for the Mavericks in Game 6 against the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks can win the first home game of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night and send the Clippers home for the season, and advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Maxi Kleber will play in the game (Achilles).

The status of Kleber can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

