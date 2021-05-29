NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Maxi Kleber Status Against Clippers

Maxi Kleber will play in Game 3 for the Mavericks against the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

After winning the first two games in Los Angeles, they host the Clippers in Games 3 and 4 in Dallas.

Maxi Kleber had shown up on the injury report but is available to play, and his status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites over the Mavericks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball