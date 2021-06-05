NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Owner Mark Cuban Gets Shots Up Before Clippers Game

The Dallas Mavericks can advance to the second round on Friday night.

Mark Cuban was getting shots up before the Clippers and Mavericks played Game 6 in Dallas, Texas, on Friday evening.

The video was captured by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and can be seen in a post below.

The Mavericks lead the series 3-2, and can advance to the second round with a win on Friday.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball