NBA Playoffs: Michael Porter Jr. Official Status in Nuggets and Suns Game 2

Micahel Porter Jr. will be active for the Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their series in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The Nuggets will hope to avoid falling down 2-0 as the Suns won Game 1 on Monday in Arizona.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

