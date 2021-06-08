NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley Injury Status For Clippers Jazz Game 1

Mike Conley is questionable for the Jazz against the Clippers in Game 1.

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz is questionable for Game 1 in Utah against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

The All-Star point guard is dealing with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in a Tweet from the official Jazz Twitter account below.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

