Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley Injury Status For Clippers Jazz Game 1

Mike Conley is questionable for the Jazz against the Clippers in Game 1.
Author:
Publish date:

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz is questionable for Game 1 in Utah against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

The All-Star point guard is dealing with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in a Tweet from the official Jazz Twitter account below.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16223379_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: "That's The MVP Of Our League" Suns' Deandre Ayton With High Praise of Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

USATSI_16223472_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Speaks After Loss to Suns

USATSI_16195937_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Current Injury Status Against Hawks For Game 2

USATSI_13930185_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Hawks' De'Andre Hunter Injury Status Against 76ers For Game 2

USATSI_16197411_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Injury Status Against Jazz

USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley Injury Status For Clippers Jazz Game 1

USATSI_16223439_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Speaks After Win Over Nuggets

USATSI_16223507_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns Beat Nuggets In Game 1

USATSI_16223345_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks After Win Over Nuggets