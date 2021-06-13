NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: $60,000 Bet Placed On Game 4

One gambler is very confident in the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets won the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, and barely lost the third game (86-83).

One gambler is very confident that the Nets will win Game 4 in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon and placed $60,000 on the MoneyLine, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network (Tweet below).



The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

