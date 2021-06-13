NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Arena Evacuated After Game
The entire Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee had to evacuate post-game, per Jared Greenberg of TNT.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 107-96 in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.
After the game, the people remaining in the Fiserv Forum had to evacuate due to an apparent fire.
Jared Greenberg of TNT reported on what happened below
More on what happened inside the arena can be seen below from ESPN's Malika Andrews, and the Washington Post's Ben Golliver.
The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.