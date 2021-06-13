NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Arena Evacuated After Game

The entire Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee had to evacuate post-game, per Jared Greenberg of TNT.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 107-96 in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.

After the game, the people remaining in the Fiserv Forum had to evacuate due to an apparent fire.

Jared Greenberg of TNT reported on what happened below

More on what happened inside the arena can be seen below from ESPN's Malika Andrews, and the Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball