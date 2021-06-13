NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Donovan Mitchell Of The Jazz Tweets About Kyrie Irving Injury

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz Tweeted his well wishes for Kyrie Irving who went down due to a right ankle injury during Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

The Tweet from Mitchell can be seen in a post below.

Irving will miss the rest of Game 4, and a photo of Irving leaving the game can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter and the Nets announcement can also be seen below.



The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

