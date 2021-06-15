NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Reports Update on Kyrie Irving
The Nets are expecting Kyrie Irving to be out for the remainder of their second-round series, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving to an ankle injury in the first half of Game 4 on Sunday, and the All-Star point guard did not return for the remainder of the game.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Tuesday that the Nets are expecting to play the rest of the series without him.
The article on ESPN from Wojnarowski can be read above in the hyperlink.
Two Tweets can be seen below from Bleacher Report sharing what Wojnarowski reported and Wojnarowski's Tweet of his article.
The Brooklyn Nets are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.
