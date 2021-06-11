NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Second Huge Dunk In First Quarter

Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down his second massive dunk of the first quarter.



Giannis Antetokounmpo started the first quarter on fire against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 in Milwaukee on Thursday evening.

First, the two-time MVP threw down a huge dunk a fast break, and then later in the quarter he had another massive dunk.

Both videos of the dunks can be seen in Tweets below from NBA Tv.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

