NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The First Quarter

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have finished the first quarter in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have finished the first quarter of Game 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

The Nets lead 26-23, and Kevin Durant has nine points and four rebounds. 

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Nets, and the Bucks will want to avoid going back to Brooklyn, New York down 3-1.

Here is what Twitter is saying about the game so far.

