NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's Who Twitter Is Saying Will Win Game 7
The Nets and Bucks play Game 7 on Saturday night.
One of the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks will have their season end on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.
With the series tied 3-3, the two teams are both in an elimination game that can advance them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Here are some Tweets below about Game 7 on Saturday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.
