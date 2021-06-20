NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's Who Twitter Is Saying Will Win Game 7

The Nets and Bucks play Game 7 on Saturday night.

One of the Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks will have their season end on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

With the series tied 3-3, the two teams are both in an elimination game that can advance them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here are some Tweets below about Game 7 on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday for Game 7, according to FanDuel.

