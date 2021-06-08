NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: "He's Not That Guy" FS1's Skip Bayless Says of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Nets crushed the Bucks on Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in Game 2 at Barclays Center by a score of 125-86.

On Tuesday morning on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless had some strong words about back-to-back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The clip with Bayless speaking can be seen in a Tweet below from Undisputed with the video inside of it.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

