NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden Injury Status For Game 4

James Harden will miss Game 4 against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, but James Harden has missed the last two games and barely played in the first game.

Game 4 between the Nets and Bucks is on Sunday in Milwaukee, and Harden will once again be out.

Harden's status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball