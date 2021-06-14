NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden Injury Status For Game 5

James Harden is out for Game 5 in Brooklyn on Tuesday against the Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets will not have James Harden for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team has announced the status of Harden for Game 5, and a tweet with his status for the game can be seen below from Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Brooklyn Nets are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

