NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden Updated Status For Game 5

James Harden has not played for the Brooklyn Nets in the second-round of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks since the first quarter of Game 1 when he injured his hamstring.

However, the All-Star will be a game-time decision on Tuesday evening for Game 5 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

The status of Harden can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball