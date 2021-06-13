Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Interacts With Nets Fans Before Game 4

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Sunday's Game 4 contest in Milwaukee.

Before the game, Durant was warming up in front of some Nets fans and acknowledged them. 

The video was captured by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post and can be seen in his Tweet that is embedded below. 

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

