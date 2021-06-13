NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Interacts With Nets Fans Before Game 4

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Sunday's Game 4 contest in Milwaukee.

Before the game, Durant was warming up in front of some Nets fans and acknowledged them.

The video was captured by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post and can be seen in his Tweet that is embedded below.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

