NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Speaks On James Harden And Kyrie Irving Injuries

The Brooklyn Nets will not have Kyrie Irving or James Harden in Game 5 on Tuesday.

On Monday, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters about them dealing with injuries, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos.

The Brooklyn Nets are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

