NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving And James Harden Out, So Twitter Jokes That Steve Nash Should Play
Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both out for Game 5 on Tuesday in Brooklyn.
The Brooklyn Nets will be without James Harden and Kyrie Irving for Game 5 (see Tweet below from Marc Stein of The New York Times).
After the Nets continue to endure injury troubles, Twitter has been joking that two-time MVP and current head coach Steve Nash should suit up.
Here are some Tweets below from the last few days.
The Brooklyn Nets are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.
