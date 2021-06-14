NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kyrie Irving And James Harden Out, So Twitter Jokes That Steve Nash Should Play

Kyrie Irving and James Harden are both out for Game 5 on Tuesday in Brooklyn.

After the Nets continue to endure injury troubles, Twitter has been joking that two-time MVP and current head coach Steve Nash should suit up.

Here are some Tweets below from the last few days.

The Brooklyn Nets are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

