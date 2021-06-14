NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Nets’ Owner Tweets About Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets lost 106-97 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, and are now tied 2-2 in their second-round series.

Kyrie Irving got hurt during the game, and did not return (see Nets tweet below).

After the game, Nets’ owner Joe Tsai sent out a Tweet about Irving, and the Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

