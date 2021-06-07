NBA Playoffs: Nets Bucks Point Spread For Game 2 With James Harden Out
James Harden will miss Game 2 in Brooklyn between the Nets and Bucks on Monday.
The Brooklyn Nets won Game 1 in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107. James Harden got injured (hamstring) and left the game in the first quarter, and Jeff Green also missed the game due to injury.
For Game 2 in Brooklyn on Monday night, Harden has been ruled out, and so has Green.
The status of Harden and Green can be seen below from the Nets' Twitter account.
Even with the injuries, the Nets are still the favorite in Game 2.
The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
