NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Steve Nash Speaks About James Harden Before Game 5

James Harden will be a game-time decision on Tuesday night for Game 5 in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center, as seen in a Tweet below from Bruce Beck of WNBC-TV.

Steve Nash spoke on his All-Star guard, who has missed the last three games of the series and most of the first game with a hamstring injury.

More about what Nash said can be seen in a Tweet below from Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2.5-point underdogs at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball